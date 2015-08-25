BERLIN Aug 25 Germany's budget surplus stood at 21.1 billion euros ($24.41 billion), or 1.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), in the first half of 2015, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Roughly half of the surplus came from the federal budget, which was boosted by a 4.4 billion euro windfall from the sale of mobile phone frequencies.

State and local governments, as well as the social security system, also registered surpluses.

