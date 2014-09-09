BERLIN, Sept 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the government would refrain from net new borrowing next year for the first time since 1969 and defended efforts to consolidate the budget, saying Germany was still far from fulfilling EU growth rules.

Schaeuble also said Germany had to continue to focus on stability policies: "Anything else would lead to a crisis of confidence," he said.

"That's the last thing we need in Europe in the current situation," he added, referring to crises in Syria, Ukraine and Iraq as well as the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

He said the government was working on creating better investment opportunities for insurance companies to invest in infrastructure projects.

Low unemployment levels and steady growth have produced record tax revenues in Germany, while low interest rates have reduced the financial burden of servicing the country's federal debt load of 1.3 trillion euros.

This virtuous circle will allow the government to cover an estimated 300 billion euros in spending next year without issuing new bonds - the first time it would do so since 1969. (Reporting Michelle Martin and Erik Kirschbaum)