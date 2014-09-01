BERLIN, Sept 1 Investments will take priority if Germany has money available but the government first has to see how the economy develops, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday after Europe's largest economy posted a budget surplus in the first half of 2014.

"First we have to see if the economic forecasts remain as they are. If we have more money, if in doubt we will spend it in the area of investment," she told a news conference. "It is absolutely right for the topic of investment to be so prominent."

Germany's 16.1 billion euro budget surplus in the first six months of the year highlights the strength of its finances at a time when Berlin faces pressure to help to boost flagging growth in Europe.

