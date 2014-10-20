FRANKFURT Oct 20 Germany's economic output in
the third quarter of the year is likely to be the same or
slightly better than the previous three-month period, the
country's central bank said in its monthly report on Monday.
Citing high employment and rising wages as compensating for
a slight dip in industry, the Bundesbank said: "The total
economic result should be on the level of the second quarter or
even slightly higher".
The central bank predicted that the year would end on a
similar note.
"Given the weak orders and the downbeat mood among
companies, the outlook for the final quarter of the year is
similarly modest."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Paul Carrel)