By Michelle Martin
BERLIN Nov 18 Germany, Europe's largest
economy, is growing solidly and its upturn will likely be
consolidated in the coming months, helped by domestic demand and
an improved global environment, the Bundesbank said on Monday.
The economy stagnated in the first quarter of 2013 and
though it achieved bumper growth of 0.7 percent in the second
quarter, preliminary data shows it expanded by just 0.3 percent
between July and September as exports weighed.
"There's a good chance that the economic upturn in Germany
will be further cemented in the coming months," the central bank
said in its November monthly report.
While exports lack momentum and have dampened corporate
investment, many parts of the domestic economy like residential
construction and private consumption - helped by a robust labour
market and strong wage increases - are growing, it said.
Private consumption increased in the third quarter, albeit
less strongly than in the second, as Germans were upbeat about
their income prospects, making them more willing to buy goods.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, imports should just about
hold on to second-quarter levels between July and September, the
Bundesbank said.
Foreign demand should provide industry with more tailwind in
the coming months, raising expectations that demand will soon
rise far above normal capacity utilisation again, potentially
making firms more willing to invest.
While industrial investment was not on a clear path of
recovery in the third quarter, firms are likely to increase
investment if the upward trend of demand is cemented, it said.
But a survey by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research
(IW) showed that although firms expect a recovery in 2014, only
around one in three wants to increase investment in machinery
and equipment next year. One in six wants to cut such spending.
The Bundesbank warned against introducing a statutory
minimum wage, saying it carried "significant risks to
employment" with it.
The Social Democrats (SPD), with whom Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives are in coalition talks, are demanding a
minimum wage of 8.50 euros per hour. The Bundesbank said this
level was "too high", with one in six workers currently earning
less than this.
FOREIGN DEMAND
The Bundesbank said the feeble euro zone recovery, moderate
growth in important industrial countries and a slowdown in
emerging markets left shipments abroad without impetus.
Deliveries to China increased strongly during the summer
months and though exports to the Asian country are likely to
decline slightly this year, they will increase again in the
coming years, the Bundesbank said.
"But it seems improbable that they'll reach the high rate of
expansion seen in the past," the central bank warned.
As the euro zone crisis weakened demand close to home, many
German firms had looked to China as a strong alternative market
on which to offload their goods.
The Bundesbank said between 2009 and 2011 exports of German
goods to China increased from around 37 billion euros ($50
billion) to 65 billion euros but growth in 2012 almost came to a
standstill.
One reason for slower growth is the Chinese government's
attempts to make the transition to an economy fired by
consumption rather than investment, the Bundesbank said.
That will weaken demand for German investment goods and
shipments of consumer goods are unlikely to be able to offset
this decline given that such products have hitherto made up only
a small proportion of the goods Germany ships to China, it said.
Vehicle exports to China would also grow more moderately in
future, though carmakers can get in on the increase in demand
for cars by manufacturing more in the country.