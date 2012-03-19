FRANKFURT, March 19 A cold snap dealt a setback
to the German economy in February and industry is far from
reaching a sustained recovery, the Bundesbank said on Monday,
while noting that forward-looking indicators pointed to an
economic pick-up.
The economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter on
weakening exports and private consumption. Many economists
expect it to steady in the first quarter of 2012, avoiding the
two successive quarters of contraction that define a recession.
As Europe's largest economy, Germany's fate is crucial to
that of the broader euro zone, with which it does the bulk of
its trade.
The economy recovered in January from the weak patch at the
end of 2011, the Bundesbank said in its March monthly report.
"But a setback to the economy's performance should be
expected for February given the particularly cold winter weather
in the first half of the month," the central bank wrote, adding
that new orders did not yet signal a fundamental improvement.
However, an improving labour market and the prospect of pay
rises were boosting households' readiness to buy and invest, and
the construction sector especially was profiting from this, the
Bundesbank said.
A solid job market has helped prop up consumer spending and
consumer and business sentiment surveys are upbeat. A survey
released last week showed German analyst and investor sentiment
jumped in March to its highest level since June 2010.
The Bundesbank expects the German economy to grow by 0.6
percent this year.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by John Stonestreet)