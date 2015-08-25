JENA, Germany Aug 25 German Economy Minister
Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday he was not concerned by the
potential impact of the latest developments in China on the
German economy.
"The concerns that have arisen because of developments in
China are certainly justified. Nevertheless, I think you have to
say, from what we can judge, that it will not contribute to a
deterioration of developments in Germany," he said, adding
positive momentum in Europe and lower oil prices were a help.
Chinese stocks have tumbled on fears about the lack of
policy action from Beijing in response to data suggesting the
downturn in the world's second-biggest economy is deepening.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Paul Carrel)