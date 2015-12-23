* Government is doubling funds for social housing
* Construction already buoyant thanks to low interest rates
* Germany still faces housing shortages in some cities
* Economists see risk of property bubble forming
By Michael Nienaber
NEUKIRCH, Germany, Dec 23 Near Germany's
southern border, a small family-run construction company is
being flooded with orders for its pre-fabricated homes. They are
destined to house some of the one million asylum seekers
flooding into the country this year.
The family factory in Neukirch, a small town close to
Austria and Switzerland, cannot keep up so company chief Joerg
Bauer is expanding near the shores of Lake Constance.
"We are about to introduce a double-shift at our plant in
Neukirch, open a bigger factory building in nearby Lindau and
increase our staff from 40 currently to 60," he said.
Demand for entry-level homes for the refugees, many of whom
have been sleeping in gymnasiums, local halls and tents, is
adding to a cocktail of factors fuelling a revival of the German
construction industry.
The sector is also being buoyed by population growth in
major cities plus an increasing interest in real estate.
Record-low borrowing costs and rising real wages are encouraging
many Germans to overcome their traditional aversion to buying
their own flats and houses, with some also regarding property as
an attractive investment.
This demand, coupled with a 13-billion euro ($14 billion)
push by the government in 2016 to modernise roads and bridges,
is expected to boost construction sales by 2.5 percent to 235
billion euros next year, the highest level since 2000, according
to the industry's BvB association.
The revival adds impetus to a recovery in the domestic
economy, which is compensating for sluggish foreign trade as
exporters struggle with a slowdown in emerging markets.
Construction accounts for 4 percent of German gross domestic
product (GDP) and, with 2.5 million people working in more than
300,000 companies, it is a major employer.
"More and more Germans are putting their money into
property," said Hans-Werner Sinn, head of the Ifo economic
institute. Ifo's construction sector index rose in November to
its highest level since German reunification in 1990.
The index, which measures sentiment in the sector, dipped
slightly this month but remains high as the European Central
Bank's low interest rates turn more Germans away from regular
saving funds and towards property investments.
This increased private sector demand is helping the property
market further up the scale from the entry level homes built by
companies such as Bauer Holzsysteme in Neukirch.
For instance, shares in real estate group Patrizia
Immobilien, which is building 4,000 new flats in
cities including Munich, Hamburg and Berlin, have jumped around
120 percent this year.
Still, the construction industry has a way to go to match
the boom it enjoyed when much had to be rebuilt in the former
communist east Germany following reunification. Turnover in core
construction business has increased in the last few years but in
2014 remained about 15 percent below levels of the mid-1990s.
BUBBLE RISK
Housing remains in short supply due to a lack of
construction in 2001-2009, when the public sector scaled back
tax incentives for residential investors and abolished a home
subsidy for owner-occupiers, who also faced much higher
borrowing costs then.
From January to September this year, building approvals were
granted for about 223,000 flats, the main dwellings in German
cities, statistics office data shows.
This marked a 5 percent rise compared with the first nine
months of 2014. For the full year, the figure is expected to be
nearly 300,000 flats, but that is still insufficient to cope
with the urban growth.
"This is a strong development, but it's still far below the
levels we saw in the 1990s after reunification, with more than
600,000 flats," said Tobias Just, a real estate expert at the
University of Regensburg.
To avoid housing shortages - especially in big cities such
as Berlin, Hamburg and Munich where populations are growing
fastest - more than 400,000 flats now need to be built every
year, industry experts estimate.
With demand outstripping supply, some economists say the
market could overheat.
"We don't have a bubble in Germany yet," said Commerzbank
chief economist Joerg Kraemer. "But there is a real risk that
this might develop into a bubble in a couple of years."
Trying to head off an urban housing crisis, Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble and Construction Minister Barbara Hendricks
are planning hefty tax incentives for investors who build new
apartments in certain city areas in the next three years.
GOVERNMENT STIMULUS
In the public sector, investment in housing for the asylum
seekers and the infrastructure overhaul are supporting demand.
Stock in Hochtief, which focuses mainly on public
projects such as motorway modernisation, has risen about 50
percent this year.
A Hochtief spokesman said the higher state spending on
infrastructure and refugee housing was positive for the whole
sector, adding: "A company like Hochtief can benefit from
stronger growth in residential construction."
The public sector is doubling its funds for social housing
to more than 4 billion euros up to 2019 to cope with the asylum
seekers, many of them refugees fleeing war in the Middle East.
The small- and medium-sized firms that dominate Germany's
residential building sector are scrambling to meet this demand.
At Bauer Holzsysteme, orders have been placed for more than
100 pre-fabricated buildings in 2016, up from 20 delivered this
year.
Max Boegl, which is also making modular buildings for
refugees, is experiencing the same upswing. "We're noting
sharply increased demand since October and we expect this trend
to continue next year," Max Boegl spokesman Juergen Kotzbauer
said.
($1 = 0.9109 euros)
(Editing by Paul Carrel and David Stamp)