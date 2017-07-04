BERLIN, July 4 A majority of German firms
operating abroad are more optimistic about their business than
they have been in a long time, a survey of the DIHK chambers of
commerce showed on Tuesday.
Some 56 percent of the 4,000 firms surveyed by DIHK said
they expected better business over the next 12 months and more
than a third said they expect the economies in their host
countries to improve.
Despite the optimism, a record high of 50 percent said they
considered political risks as a top threat to their business
over the next 12 months. Britain's divorce negotiations with the
European Union, U.S. trade policies and protectionism were named
as major risks.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by
Madeline Chambers)