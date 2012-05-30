BERLIN, May 30 Following are the results from the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce's (DIHK) latest thrice-yearly survey published on Wednesday, including previous surveys for comparison.

More than 25,000 member companies were polled between April and the beginning of May. The DIHK said 30 percent of the participants were from industry, another 22 percent in commerce, a further 41 percent in services with the remaining 7 percent from the construction sector.

The survey's "balance" reading strips out all "satisfactory" or "same" responses, and gauges simply the difference between the percentage of upbeat and skeptical participants.

MAY 2012 FEB 2012 OCT 2011 1. CURRENT CONDITIONS

Good 42 46 46

Satisfactory 48 45 45

Poor 10 9 9

Balance 32 37 37

2. BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS

Better 25 22 23

Same 61 61 61

Worse 14 17 16

Balance 11 5 7

3. EXPORT EXPECTATIONS

Higher 33 31 30

Same 56 55 57

Lower 11 14 13

Balance 22 17 17

4. INVESTMENT PLANS

Higher 27 26 27

Same 57 56 58

Lower 16 18 15

Balance 11 8 12

5. EMPLOYMENT

Higher 20 19 19

Same 69 70 71

Lower 11 11 10

Balance 9 8 9

GROWTH FORECASTS 2012

GDP growth +1.3

Private consumption +1.3

Public spending +1.3

Gross capital investment +2.8

Equipment investment +3.0

Other +5.0

Buildings +2.5

Exports +4.0

Imports +5.0

UNEMPLOYMENT FORECASTS

- average jobless, in millions

2011 2011

2.98 2.83 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)