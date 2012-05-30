BERLIN, May 30 Following are the results from
the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce's (DIHK) latest
thrice-yearly survey published on Wednesday, including previous
surveys for comparison.
More than 25,000 member companies were polled between April
and the beginning of May. The DIHK said 30 percent of the
participants were from industry, another 22 percent in commerce,
a further 41 percent in services with the remaining 7 percent
from the construction sector.
The survey's "balance" reading strips out all "satisfactory"
or "same" responses, and gauges simply the difference between
the percentage of upbeat and skeptical participants.
MAY 2012 FEB 2012 OCT 2011
1. CURRENT CONDITIONS
Good 42 46 46
Satisfactory 48 45 45
Poor 10 9 9
Balance 32 37 37
2. BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS
Better 25 22 23
Same 61 61 61
Worse 14 17 16
Balance 11 5 7
3. EXPORT EXPECTATIONS
Higher 33 31 30
Same 56 55 57
Lower 11 14 13
Balance 22 17 17
4. INVESTMENT PLANS
Higher 27 26 27
Same 57 56 58
Lower 16 18 15
Balance 11 8 12
5. EMPLOYMENT
Higher 20 19 19
Same 69 70 71
Lower 11 11 10
Balance 9 8 9
GROWTH FORECASTS 2012
GDP growth +1.3
Private consumption +1.3
Public spending +1.3
Gross capital investment +2.8
Equipment investment +3.0
Other +5.0
Buildings +2.5
Exports +4.0
Imports +5.0
UNEMPLOYMENT FORECASTS
- average jobless, in millions
2011 2011
2.98 2.83
