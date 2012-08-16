* DIHK says export growth to halve to 4 pct this year
* Sees pick-up to 6 pct in 2013 as euro crisis eases
* Sees strong growth in sales to BRICs, east Europe
By Sarah Marsh and Rene Wagner
BERLIN, Aug 16 Growth in sales of German goods
and services abroad will halve this year but pick up again in
2013, Germany's leading trade association said on Thursday, as
its exporters make further inroads into markets outside the
struggling euro zone.
The Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), which has
trade offices in 86 countries, said it expected export growth to
drop to 4 percent in 2012 due to the recession in the euro zone,
Germany's biggest market.
The rate would rebound to 6 percent next year, as the single
currency bloc started to revive on the back of reforms.
Foreign sales have traditionally been the main growth driver
for Germany's economy, which expanded 0.3 percent in the second
quarter.
Domestic consumption has gathered momentum as unemployment
has fallen, but the jury is still out on whether the economy can
ride out Europe's debt crisis without slipping into reverse
gear.
"The slowing (commercial) momentum is above all due to the
....crisis," DIHK trade expert Volker Treier said, noting that
exports grew 8.2 percent in 2011 and 13.7 percent in 2010,
picking up after a 13.6 percent drop in 2009.
"Many (euro zone) states are being obliged to cut spending
and raise taxes, which is dampening growth at least
temporarily."
Data last week showed exports fell 1.5 percent overall on
the month in June, with sales to euro zone members - where
eye-watering budget cuts have crippled demand in the likes of
Spain and Italy - dropping 3.0 percent on the year.
But trade with partners further afield is expanding fast.
"Overall, Germany's export economy is helped by the fact
that it is strongly positioned in the world's growth markets,"
the DIHK said, noting the weak euro was a boon for business.
CHINA SLOWDOWN
The DIHK said exports to eastern Europe as well as Turkey
and Russia would grow the fastest, up 30 percent in 2013.
Exports to South America and the Middle East would grow more
than 10 percent.
Demand for environmental and medical technology as well as
engineering would grow especially robustly.
The share of German exports going to the world's four
biggest developing economies, Brazil, Russia, India and China
(BRIC), will have grown from 4.5 percent in 2000 to around 15
percent next year, the DIHK said.
Nonetheless, German manufacturers are also feeling the
effects of a slowdown in China, the destination for around 7
percent of German exports.
BASF, the world's top chemicals maker, won no
major orders from China this year and Siemens,
Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate, said major sales
there were becoming rare.
In Europe, the economy would develop slightly better from
2013 onwards if the current path of reforms was continued, the
DIHK said.
"The EU remains the most important market for German
exports. A revival of business in the region would have an
immediate impact on companies," the DIHK said.
Roughly 40 percent of the country's exports go to its
partners in the single currency zone and 60 percent to those in
the broader European Union.
It said import growth would nearly halve this year to 4
percent, also picking up to 6 percent next year and breaking the
1 trillion euro turnover mark for the first time.
"The robust economic situation here due to solid domestic
demand and stable labour market is proving to be an anchor for
Europe," the DIHK said. "Germany is after all the most important
export market for 18 countries in the EU."