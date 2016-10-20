BERLIN Oct 20 Germany's DIHK Chambers of
Industry and Commerce has raised its 2016 growth forecast for
Europe's largest economy to 1.9 percent from a previous estimate
of 1.5 percent, but said the longer-term outlook was clouded.
The survey of some 27,000 members indicated that 22 percent
of companies expect the business climate to improve, compared
with 25 percent in spring, it said on Thursday.
It cited rising oil prices and sluggish global growth as
factors for the fall in expectations, which was leading to "a
drop of confidence in all branches of the economy."
DIHK said it expected growth of 1.2 pct in 2017.
"Weak growth in many regions of the world and political
crises are further weighing on the outlook of exporters," it
said in a statement. "Investments are lacking worldwide and this
is having an impact on German exports".
