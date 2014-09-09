BRIEF-Heico Corp declares 5-for-4 stock split
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Sept 9 The European Central Bank is doing what it can to help the flagging euro zone economy but it has basically run out of tools, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
"It's no good to hold the central bank responsible for growth and jobs - it's doing what it can but it has basically exhausted its tools, as you can see from current developments," he told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.
"Cheap money can't force growth either - otherwise we'd have no problems now," he said.
Last week the ECB cut interest rates to a record low and launched a new scheme to push money into the euro zone economy. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Erik Kirschbaum)
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt (Adds details, comment, updates prices)