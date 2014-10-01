BERLIN, Oct 1 Germany's VDMA engineering association expects production in the sector to rise 2 percent next year with growth in the United States and China more than compensating for what is expected to be subdued demand from France and Italy. In July, the VDMA cut its outlook for 2014 production growth to 1 percent from a previous estimate of 3 percent, blaming the Ukraine crisis. "The uncertainties about further economic developments are high, the risks are not to be underestimated," said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers, noting however that growth in big export markets and a low euro exchange rate would help German engineering firms. The United States, China and other emerging markets were on a growth path but he said problems in France and Italy would dampen demand from within Europe. The VDMA also said engineering orders stagnated in August with contracts from abroad down 9 percent and domestic demand up 19 percent. Over the past three months, orders are up 3 percent on an annual basis. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)