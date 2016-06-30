BERLIN, June 30 Weaker foreign demand pushed down German engineering orders by 4 percent in May in real terms from the previous year, the VDMA engineering industry association said on Thursday. Orders from abroad plunged 10 percent, with demand from countries outside the euro zone diving 14 percent, VDMA said. "A bright spot was the development of domestic orders. They rose by 8 percent," VDMA economist Ralph Wiechers said in a statement. In the less volatile three-month period, orders increased by 6 percent in real terms year-on-year between March and May, with foreign demand up 7 percent and domestic demand up 5 percent. Wiechers said the consequences of Britain's decision to leave the European Union for German engineering companies were unclear and difficult to quantify at this point. The impact on German engineering output would not be seen before the fourth quarter, he said, adding that German companies could scale back investment in Britain after the Brexit vote. "The growing uncertainty will impair investment, but one can only speculate about how this will develop exactly," he said. MAY CHANGE IN PERCENT overall -4 pct y/y of which - German +8 pct y/y - foreign -10 pct y/y MARCH-MAY CHANGE IN PERCENT overall +6 pct y/y of which - German +5 pct y/y - foreign +7 pct y/y (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)