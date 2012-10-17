BRIEF-Wells Fargo files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - SEC filing
* Wells fargo & co files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - sec filing Source :(http://bit.ly/2lD9Iuk) Further company coverage:
BERLIN Oct 17 The euro zone economy is on a path of stabilisation, Germany's Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday, after the government cut its German growth forecast for 2013 to 1 percent, in part due to the currency bloc's debt crisis.
"We are on a path of stabilisation in the euro zone," Roesler told reporters. "We are still talking about 1 percent growth (for 2013), so there's no talk about a crisis for Germany," he added.
* Wells fargo & co files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - sec filing Source :(http://bit.ly/2lD9Iuk) Further company coverage:
* CEO Randall Hogan's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.6 million versus $9.5 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Major global stock markets lost ground on Friday as investors scaled back bets U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would promote faster economic growth and instead favored perceived safer assets such as bonds and gold.