BERLIN Oct 14 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel rejected on Tuesday talk that his country should abandon its target of a balanced budget with no new debt next year, saying more debt in Germany would not boost growth elsewhere in the euro zone.

"More debts in Germany do not create growth in Italy, France, Spain or Greece," said Gabriel, presenting new official projections for Europe's biggest economy that included a cut in growth forecasts for this year and next year.

"So the German government sticks to its goal that a federal budget without new debts - the famous 'black zero' - can be achieved with the growth rates of 1.2 percent in 2014 and 1.3 percent in 2015 that we now expect," he told a news conference. (Reporting by Stephen Brown, Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber)