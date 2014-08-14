BERLIN Aug 14 Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce cut its export forecast for Europe's biggest economy to a maxmium of 3.5 percent for this year, due to the Ukraine crisis and weaker growth in emerging markets.

DIHK had forecast growth of 4.0 percent in May.

It also on Thursday cut its forecast for economic growth in 2014 to 1.5 percent from its previous estimate of 2.0 percent in February. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)