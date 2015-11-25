(Adds DIW growth forecast for Q4)
BERLIN Nov 25 German exporters expect stronger
demand from abroad due to the weaker euro, with carmakers and
chemicals companies especially upbeat, a survey showed on
Wednesday.
The euro hit a seven-month low of $1.0589 on
Wednesday.
Potential further policy easing by the European Central
Bank, which meets next week, could weigh further on the euro,
especially if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises its benchmark
interest rate at its Dec. 15-16 meeting as is widely expected.
"German industry appears more optimistic again with regard
to future exports," said Hans-Werner Sinn, head of the
Munich-based Ifo economic institute.
"The weakness of the euro is a support here," he added.
Ifo's index for export expectations jumped to 7.5 points in
November after dipping to 5.9 points in October.
"The main drivers were the automobile sector and the
chemicals industry," Sinn said, adding engineering firms also
expected foreign demand to pick up in the coming three months.
On the downside, electronics and pharmaceuticals companies
said they expected exports to decline in the next three months.
German export growth nearly came to a halt in the third
quarter of this year due to weaker demand from China, Russia and
other emerging markets, making net foreign trade a drag for
growth in Europe's largest economy.
But rising private consumption and higher state spending on
refugees more than compensated for the export weakness, helping
the German economy to grow at a modest, albeit slower, pace of
0.3 percent in the third quarter.
In a separate statement, the Berlin-based DIW economic
institute said on Wednesday it expected growth to pick up at the
end of this year, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by
0.4 percent on the quarter between October and December.
From January through September, exports to the United States
and Britain surged partly thanks to the weaker euro, helping
German companies to offset waning demand from China and Russia.
Fitting into this picture, the VDMA engineering association
said on Monday the United States displaced China as Germany's
top export market for machinery in the first nine months.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Richard Balmforth)