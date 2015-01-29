BERLIN Jan 29 German exports to Russia are likely to fall by as much as 15 percent this year, or 4 almost billion euros, after plummeting 20 percent in 2014, due to sanctions over the Ukraine stand-off and the weak rouble, said Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce.

"Leading export sectors such as the automobile industry and engineering will be especially affected," DIHK's foreign trade head Volker Treier told Reuters on Thursday, adding that the weak rouble created a "huge loss of purchasing power" in Russia.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Stephen Brown)