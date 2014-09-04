BERLIN, Sept 4 German growth may just miss the 1.8 percent currently forecast by the government this year, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told leading conservative lawmakers in a meeting on Thursday, according to participants.

Schaeuble said whether or not the target could be reached depended on how the economy, which shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, fared in the second half of the year. The government's goal to have a balanced budget, however, was not in danger, the sources at the meeting said. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Madeline Chambers)