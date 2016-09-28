BERLIN, Sept 28 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel on Wednesday said he expected growth in Europe's largest
economy in 2016 and 2017 to be comparable to the 1.7 percent
expansion Germany achieved in 2015.
"We expect comparable numbers this year and next," Gabriel
told an event for medium-sized businesses.
Germany's leading economic institutes on Wednesday revised
up their 2016 growth forecast to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent,
several sources familiar with a report due to be presented to
the government told Reuters on Wednesday.
The institutes revised down their estimate for 2017 growth
to 1.4 percent from their previous forecast of 1.5 percent, the
sources said.
