BERLIN Feb 24 Stronger domestic demand drove growth in Europe's largest economy in the fourth quarter while foreign trade and gross capital investment also helped, data from Germany's Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Seasonally-adjusted data confirmed an earlier flash estimate showing that German gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.7 percent on the quarter between October and December.

Domestic demand added 0.5 percentage points to GDP in the fourth quarter, while foreign trade contributed 0.2 percentage points. Gross capital investment provided a boost of 0.2 percentage points. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Madeline Chambers)