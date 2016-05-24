BERLIN May 24 Strong private consumption and
higher construction investment drove a 0.7 percent rise in
German gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter, more
than offsetting weaker foreign trade in Europe's biggest
economy, data showed on Tuesday.
Confirming a preliminary reading for growth, the Federal
Statistics Office said consumer spending and construction
investment each contributed 0.2 percentage points to GDP in the
January-March period.
State spending contributed 0.1 percentage points as
authorities spent more to accommodate and integrate migrants.
Net foreign trade was a drag of 0.1 points as exports rose
at a weaker pace than imports due to an economic slowdown in
emerging markets such as China.
