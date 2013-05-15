BERLIN, May 15 Germany's Federal Statistics Office published the following provisional gross domestic product (GDP) data on Wednesday. All figures show percentage changes. Previously reported figures are in brackets REAL GERMAN GDP Q/Q Y/Y Q1 2013 +0.1 -1.4 Q4 2012 -0.7 (-0.6) 0.0 (+0.1) Q3 2012 +0.2 +0.4 Q2 2012 +0.2 (+0.3) +0.5 Q1 2012 +0.6 (+0.5) +1.8 (+1.7) Q4 2011 -0.1 +1.4 Q3 2011 +0.4 +2.6 Q2 2011 +0.5 +3.1 Q1 2011 +1.2 +5.2 NOTES: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal affects and the number of working days. The mid-range forecast of 35 economists polled by Reuters was for GDP to grow by 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis in the October-December period .