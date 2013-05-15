Botswana keeps lending rate unchanged at 5.5 percent
GABORONE, Feb 28 Botswana's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.5 percent on Tuesday, saying the inflation forecast will remain low and stable in the medium term.
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's Federal Statistics Office published the following provisional gross domestic product (GDP) data on Wednesday. All figures show percentage changes. Previously reported figures are in brackets REAL GERMAN GDP Q/Q Y/Y Q1 2013 +0.1 -1.4 Q4 2012 -0.7 (-0.6) 0.0 (+0.1) Q3 2012 +0.2 +0.4 Q2 2012 +0.2 (+0.3) +0.5 Q1 2012 +0.6 (+0.5) +1.8 (+1.7) Q4 2011 -0.1 +1.4 Q3 2011 +0.4 +2.6 Q2 2011 +0.5 +3.1 Q1 2011 +1.2 +5.2 NOTES: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal affects and the number of working days. The mid-range forecast of 35 economists polled by Reuters was for GDP to grow by 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis in the October-December period .
LONDON, Feb 28 Emerging stocks fell to one-week lows on Tuesday, while currencies firmed marginally ahead of a widely-anticipated speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, although both asset classes were on track for hefty monthly gains.
LONDON, Feb 28 World stocks hovered just off all-time highs and were on course for a fourth straight month of gains on Tuesday, as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for signals on infrastructure spending and tax cuts.