* German Q3 GDP up 0.1 percent, in line with flash estimate
* Private consumption posts biggest rise in three years
* Inventory drop and sentiment indicators bode well for Q4
* Schaeuble defends government on investment policy
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Nov 25 A sharp rise in private
consumption more than compensated for stubborn weakness in
investment to help the German economy post modest growth in the
third quarter and avoid a technical recession, data showed on
Tuesday.
The Federal Statistics Office confirmed an earlier flash
estimate showing a 0.1 percent rise in seasonally-adjusted gross
domestic product (GDP).
Private consumption rose 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, the
biggest increase in three years, and public investment rose 0.6
percent. Overall consumption contributed 0.5 percentage points
to growth, while trade provided modest support.
On the downside, investment in equipment tumbled by 2.3
percent, while gross capital and construction investment also
fell. Overall, investment subtracted 0.7 percentage points from
GDP growth in the quarter.
But in a positive sign for the fourth quarter, inventories
were a major drag on growth, suggesting a rebound in the final
months of the year.
"We are not in a recession," Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told parliament after the data was released.
"We don't have quite such good economic growth as we did
before but we are performing close to our economic capacity. We
can't allow thoughtless chitchat about a 'crisis' to encourage
one."
He defended Chancellor Angela Merkel's "grand coalition"
government against accusations that it is not investing heavily
enough in infrastructure, spending that critics say is vital to
help spur growth in Europe.
After the German economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the
second quarter, some economists had feared it would sink into a
technical recession with another drop in the third, weighed down
by weakness in key euro zone trading partners such as France, a
slowdown in China and uncertainty from the Ukraine crisis.
But Germany managed to eke out some growth and now appears
to be regaining momentum. On Monday, a closely-watched measure
of business sentiment from the Munich-based Ifo think tank
rebounded strongly, helped by a drop in the euro to two-year
lows against the dollar and by a decline in oil prices.
Low unemployment, rising wages and rock-bottom interest
rates are also providing support.
Still, Germany no longer looks like the "growth locomotive"
that defied the euro zone crisis to grow strongly in 2010 and
2011.
(Writing by Noah Barkin; Additional reporting by Stephen Brown
and Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Kevin Liffey)