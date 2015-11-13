BERLIN Nov 13 German economic growth slowed in the third quarter of 2015 as foreign trade weighed on Europe's largest economy, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.3 percent on the quarter between July and September after a confirmed 0.4-percent expansion in the previous three months.

The third quarter reading was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

The Statistics Office said domestic demand was the key driver of economic growth. "Private and public consumption both increased," it said in a statement, adding however that investment in equipment inched down.

"According to preliminary estimates, growth was held back by foreign trade because imports rose far more strongly than exports," the office said.

Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 1.8 percent on the year between July and September, also in line with the Reuters consensus forecast. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)