BERLIN Nov 24 A rise in German private
consumption and higher state spending on refugees more than
compensated for weakness in foreign trade, helping Europe's
biggest economy to grow at a modest, albeit slower pace in the
third quarter, data showed on Tuesday.
The Federal Statistics Office confirmed an earlier flash
estimate showing seasonally adjusted gross domestic product
(GDP) grew by 0.3 percent on the quarter between July and
September, after expanding 0.4 percent betweeen April and June.
Private consumption rose 0.6 percent in the third quarter,
while state spending jumped 1.3 percent -- the biggest rise
since early 2009. Overall, domestic demand added 0.7 percentage
points to GDP.
"Of course, the refugee costs are playing a role here. These
are the first effects on state spending," an official at the
Statistics Office said.
On the downside, exports climbed at a slower pace than
imports as demand from China and emerging markets weakened. Net
foreign trade thus subtracted 0.4 percentage points from GDP --
the weakest contribution for two years.
