* Private consumption rises 0.6 pct
* Adds 0.7 percentage points to GDP
* State spending jumps 1.3 pct
* Net foreign trade clips off 0.4 pct points
(Adds analyst, background)
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Nov 24 A rise in German private
consumption and higher state spending on refugees more than
compensated for weakness in foreign trade, helping Europe's
biggest economy to grow at a modest, albeit slower pace in the
third quarter, data showed on Tuesday.
Record-high employment, rising wages and nearly stable
prices are boosting household spending in Germany while cheaper
gasoline is freeing up some cash for other purchases.
At the same time, record numbers of people, fleeing war in
the Middle East, are arriving in Germany. The federal government
and states are spending billions of euros (dollars) on housing
the new arrivals, integrating them and finding them jobs.
The Federal Statistics Office confirmed a flash estimate
showing seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) grew by
0.3 percent on the quarter between July and September, after
expanding 0.4 percent between April and June.
Private consumption rose 0.6 percent in the third quarter,
while state spending jumped 1.3 percent - the biggest rise since
early 2009. Overall, domestic demand added 0.7 percentage points
to GDP.
"Of course, the refugee costs are playing a role here. These
are the first effects on state spending," an official at the
Statistics Office said.
Higher state spending on refugees will help boost growth in
the coming quarters also, DekaBank economist Andreas Scheuerle
said, noting that weak investment by German companies remained a
problem for the economy.
Exports climbed at a slower pace than imports in the third
quarter as demand from China and emerging markets weakened. Net
foreign trade subtracted 0.4 percentage points from GDP - the
weakest contribution for two years.
"Exports are particularly weak," Scheuerle said. "Without
help from the weaker euro and growth in industrialised
countries, they would have been worse."
The German economy has recently been sending out mixed
signals. While exports and imports bounced back in September,
industrial output posted its steepest drop in more than a year
that month, according to data released this month.
In addition, factory orders fell for three consecutive
months between July and September, reinforcing concerns that a
slowdown in emerging markets will leave its mark.
The closely watched ZEW survey showed last week, however,
that morale among German analysts and investors improved more
than expected in November despite the attacks in Paris.
In addition, a survey among purchasing managers pointed to
accelerating growth in the private sector in November.
(Additional reporting by Klaus Lauer and Rene Wagner; Writing
