* Private consumption rises at strongest rate since 2000
* Foreign trade made small contribution to growth
* Annual data suggests GDP grew by 0.25 pct q/q in Q4
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Jan 14 The German economy grew by 1.7
percent in 2015, the strongest rate of expansion in four years,
driven by robust increases in private and public consumption, a
preliminary estimate from the Federal Statistics Office showed
on Thursday.
Domestic demand, fuelled by solid wage increases, low
inflation and record high employment, is compensating for weaker
trade, the traditional driver of Europe's largest economy.
"Germany is on a steady expansion driven by domestic
demand," said Holger Schmieding of Berenberg Bank.
Officials from the Statistics Office said the full-year
estimate suggested that gross domestic product (GDP) grew by
about 0.25 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, although
they cautioned that this was a very rough projection as full
numbers for the period are not yet available.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected slightly more
modest GDP growth of 1.6 percent for 2015, the same rate as in
2014.
Private consumption expanded by 1.9 percent, its strongest
full-year rise since 2000, contributing 1.0 percentage points
to 2015 growth. Public spending, grew by 2.8 percent, adding 0.5
points to GDP, while trade contributed 0.2 points, although
imports expanded at a slightly higher rate than exports.
The GDP rise was in line with the government's forecast. For
2016, Berlin expects an expansion of 1.8 percent. A record
influx of more than a million migrants last year is pushing
state spending higher as authorities spend more on housing and
integration measures.
"Looking ahead, the two-speed recovery, with strong
consumption and services on the one hand and sluggish industrial
production and exports on the other hand, should continue in
2016," Brzeski said.
Schmieding of Berenberg said the risks to growth this year
stemmed mainly from the political rather than the economic
sphere, citing the risk of Britain, a major German trading
partner, leaving the European Union.
"As an open economy in the middle of Europe, Germany is a
major beneficiary of European integration," Schmieding said.
"Any serious political development that could jeopardise
European integration could weigh on business confidence and
investment."
(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)