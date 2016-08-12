BERLIN Aug 12 German economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter as higher exports and strong state spending and private consumption compensated for weaker investment in construction and machinery, preliminary data showed on Friday.

The economy grew by 0.4 percent on the quarter between April and June after it expanded by 0.7 percent in the first three months of 2016, the Federal Statistics Office said.

That was double the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for 0.2 percent growth.

Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 3.1 percent on the year in the second quarter, the strongest growth in five years and more than double the Reuters consensus forecast for 1.5 percent growth. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)