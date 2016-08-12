BERLIN Aug 12 German economic growth slowed
less than expected in the second quarter as higher exports and
strong state spending and private consumption compensated for
weaker investment in construction and machinery, preliminary
data showed on Friday.
The economy grew by 0.4 percent on the quarter between April
and June after it expanded by 0.7 percent in the first three
months of 2016, the Federal Statistics Office said.
That was double the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for
0.2 percent growth.
Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 3.1 percent
on the year in the second quarter, the strongest growth in five
years and more than double the Reuters consensus forecast for
1.5 percent growth.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)