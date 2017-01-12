TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as Wall Street stocks rally

* Wall Street stock rally curbs demand for low-yielding bonds * U.S. to sell $34 bln 5-year notes after lackluster 2-year sale By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. Treasury yields increased on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting a near three-week high as Wall Street's three key indexes posted record highs on investor optimism about the economy due to policies from the Trump administration. Investors also scaled back their bond holdings in advance of a $34 billi