CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens to 1-week high as greenback dips

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3121, or 76.21 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, Jan 25 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump revived prospects for the Keystone XL pipeline and as the greenback suffered broader losses. The U.S. dollar tumbled to a seven-week low against a basket of currencies on worries that Trump was focusing too much on protectionism