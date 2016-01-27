BERLIN, Jan 27 German consumer morale held steady going into February as shoppers felt more upbeat about the outlook for Europe's largest economy and more inclined to splash out but were less optimistic about their future income, a survey showed on Wednesday. The consumer sentiment of the GfK market research group, which is based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, was unchanged at 9.4 heading into February. That beat the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 9.3. "Despite a number of risks, including the threat of terrorist attacks and the refugee crisis, consumers still believe that the German economy will continue to grow modestly in the next few months," GfK analyst Rolf Buerkl said. Preliminary data showed the German economy expanded by 1.7 percent in 2015, its strongest rate in four years, fuelled by private consumption and a record influx of more than a million migrants last year, which pushed state spending higher. It is expected to grow by around the same amount this year. The GfK survey showed that consumers felt more downbeat about their earnings for the next 12 months but income expectations remained high overall, thanks to rising wages and low inflation. Annual harmonised German inflation eased to 0.2 percent in December and the rate for the whole of 2015 was 0.1 percent, its lowest level on record. Germans became more willing to spend as the robust labour market gave them the confidence to make big purchases. They are also benefitting from rising wages and cheaper oil, which means they have spare cash as they spend less on gasoline and heating their homes. In addition, low interest rates make saving an unattractive option. FEB 16 JAN 16 FEB 15 Consumer climate 9.4 9.4 9.3 Consumer climate components JAN 16 DEC 15 JAN 15 - willingness to buy 52.7 49.0 57.4 - income expectations 47.2 50.8 47.8 - business cycle expectations 4.2 2.9 22.5 NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Larry King)