BERLIN, June 25 German shoppers became more cautious
for the first time since October as they headed into July, with
alarm about Greece sapping consumers' confidence, GfK market
research group said on Thursday.
The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of
2,000 Germans, dropped to 10.1 going into July from 10.2 in
June, below the Reuters consensus forecast for an unchanged
reading of 10.2.
Rolf Buerkl, an analyst at GfK, said up until now it had
seemed that talks on finding a solution to the Greek debt crisis
would not have a lasting impact on confidence but a Greek exit
from the euro zone had now become plausible.
"This raises doubts in consumers' minds, because the
consequences of Greece's departure cannot be predicted at the
moment," he said, adding that even the prospect of stronger
German economic growth in the second quarter could not counter
that.
The German economy expanded by 0.3 percent in early 2015 and
many economists expect it to grow faster between April and June.
GfK said the wrangling over Greek finances and the
increasing prospect of default "could cause the motor for
consumption, which has been running at top speed, to stutter".
The GfK survey showed Germans felt more optimistic about
their future income than at any point since Germany reunified in
1990 thanks to high employment and strong negotiated pay hikes.
GfK said workers could expect their wages to increase by
around 3 percent this year and given that inflation is below 1
percent, there will be a noticeable increase in disposable
income.
Shoppers felt less willing to make purchases, with GfK
saying this could be due to uncertainty, but their inclination
to spend remained at a high level overall.
Private consumption has taken over from exports as Germany's
main growth driver and GfK said it would remain a major economic
support despite its slightly weaker mood among shoppers.
Other recent sentiment indicators have also shown softer
business and investor morale.
JULY 15 JUNE 15 JULY 14
Consumer climate 10.1 10.2 8.9
Consumer climate components JUNE 15 MAY 15 JUNE 14
- willingness to buy 57.0 62.6 53.2
- income expectations 57.2 52.0 47.2
- business cycle expectations 24.9 38.3 46.2
NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the
development of real private consumption in the following month.
An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in
comparison with the same period a year ago.
According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private
consumption.
The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"
The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations
about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.
The additional business cycle expectations index reflects
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum/Ruth
Pitchford)