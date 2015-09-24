BERLIN, Sept 24 Morale among German consumers
declined for the second consecutive month heading into October
amid global economic risks and uncertainty about the handling of
a growing number of refugees, market research group GfK said on
Thursday.
The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of
2,000 Germans, fell to 9.6 heading into October, from 9.9 a
month ago - the lowest reading since 9.3 in February.
The reading also fell short of the Reuters consensus
forecast of 9.8.
Economic concerns among German consumers increased
significantly with the sub-index for economic expectations
declining by a sharp 10.2 points to its lowest rate since
November last year.
"This certainly has little to do with general domestic
conditions, which remain very good in regard to employment,
income and inflation. Rather, it is due to the fact that
international conditions have recently become much more
turbulent," GfK analyst Rolf Buerkl said.
The weaker economic outlook and a slowdown in the labour
market had a negative effect on German consumers' income
expectations and their willingness to buy, with both sub-indices
declining to their lowest rate this year.
Nevertheless, the figures are still at an overall high level
and well above last year's readings.
Buerkl particularly points out effects on consumer morale of
the growing number of refugees entering Germany, which expects
at least 800,000 arrivals this year alone. A continued influx in
this order of magnitude will likely continue to affect consumer
morale negatively and increase pressure on the labour market,
GfK said.
"Whether the downward trend will continue will likely depend
on how policymakers deal with international crises in the coming
weeks and months, primarily the influx of refugees to Germany,"
Buerkl said.
OCT 15 SEPT 15 OCT 14
Consumer Climate 9.6 9.9 8.4
Consumer Climate SEPT 15 AUG 15 SEPT 14
Components
- willingness to 50.4 52.0 42.5
buy
- income 47.7 53.5 43.4
expectations
- business cycle 6.4 16.6 4.4
expectations
NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development
of real private consumption in the following month.
An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in
private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in
comparison with the same period a year ago.
According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private
consumption.
The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"
The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about
the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.
The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the
assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation
in the next 12 months.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Toby Chopra)