BERLIN, Nov 24 The mood among German consumers has improved unexpectedly heading into December, a survey showed on Thurday, suggesting shoppers in Europe's largest economy are ready to splash out over the Christimas season and support growth. Record-high employment, rising real wages and low interest rates have made household spending the main growth driver in an economy that has traditionally relied on exports for growth. The consumer sentiment indicator, published by the Nuremberg-based GfK institute and based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to 9.8. This compared with an average forecast of a stable reading of 9.7 in a Reuters poll. A sub-index measuring economic expectations rose for the second consecutive month and GfK's gauge measuring income expectations remained broadly stable. The willingness to buy improved while the propensity to save dropped sharply. "Therefore, in the eyes of consumers, saving is still not a very attractive option, and consumers are more inclined to spend money," GfK reseracher Rolf Buerkl said. He also pointed to a recent GfK survey that showed 86 percent of Germans agreed that now was a good time to treat themselves to "the little pleasures of life". "This should certainly make the commercial sector very happy, in light of upcoming Christmas commerce," he concluded. The government expects private consumption and state spending to drive an overall economic expansion of 1.8 percent this year, which would be the strongest rate in five years. For 2017, Berlin predicts a slowdown in growth to 1.4 percent due to weaker foreign trade and fewer working days. DEC 16 NOV 16 DEC 15 Consumer climate 9.8 9.7 9.3 Consumer climate components NOV 16 OCT 16 NOV 15 - willingness to buy 51.2 49.9 48.9 - income expectations 44.5 44.8 44.4 - business cycle expectations 15.3 13.0 -5.3 NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)