UPDATE 7-Oil slides, hits 6-month low as OPEC fails to curb glut
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
BERLIN, April 26 The German economy is on a solid growth path despite global uncertainties, the economy minister said on Wednesday, adding that it expects companies to gradually start investing more as exports gradually grow.
The government raised its growth forecast for this year to 1.5 percent from a previous estimate of 1.4 percent. It maintained its forecast for 2018 growth at 1.6 percent.
The economy ministry said the booming construction sector, helped by low interest rates and increased government investments in infrastructure, was providing a strong impulse for the economy.
It added that Germany's high current account surplus, which has been criticized by the United States, the International Monetary Fund and European Commission, would fall from 8.3 percent of output in 2016 to 7.3 percent next year.
"The current account surplus should fall...not least because of solid domestic consumption and higher crude oil prices," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
BEIRUT, June 15 Air strikes hit rebel-held districts east of Damascus on Thursday for the first time in weeks after shells landed in parts of the capital controlled by the Syrian government, a Reuters witness and a war monitor said.
MOSCOW, June 15 New sanctions on Russian energy projects proposed by the U.S. Senate are aimed at boosting liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States to Europe, an official from Russian gas giant Gazprom was quoted as saying on Thursday.