BERLIN Feb 11 The German government will raise its forecast for 2014 growth by 0.1 percentage points to 1.8 percent, a German newspaper said on Tuesday.

The government, which is set to agree in cabinet and publish its forecasts on Wednesday, will also predict a 2.0 percent expansion for next year, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

The German economy, which steamed ahead during the early years of the euro zone crisis, grew by just 0.4 percent in 2013.