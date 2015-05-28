BERLIN May 28 Germany's DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce have raised their 2015 growth forecast for Europe's largest economy to 1.8 percent from a previous estimate of 1.3 percent.

Its survey of more than 23,000 companies showed that business expectations were improving further, but there was no euphoria.

"Special factors for the economy are losing steam: The oil price is rising again and the euro has stabilised," DIHK said, adding that it nonetheless expected companies to create 250,000 jobs this year. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)