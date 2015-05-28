BERLIN May 28 Germany's DIHK Chambers of
Industry and Commerce have raised their 2015 growth forecast for
Europe's largest economy to 1.8 percent from a previous estimate
of 1.3 percent.
Its survey of more than 23,000 companies showed that
business expectations were improving further, but there was no
euphoria.
"Special factors for the economy are losing steam: The oil
price is rising again and the euro has stabilised," DIHK said,
adding that it nonetheless expected companies to create 250,000
jobs this year.
