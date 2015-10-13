BERLIN Oct 13 The German economy still has positive growth prospects despite the emissions scandal at Volkswagen, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.

"Yes, we have good growth forecasts for this year and next year," Gabriel told an engineering conference in Berlin.

A senior official told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that the German government was getting ready to trim its estimate for growth this year to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)