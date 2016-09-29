BERLIN, Sept 29 Leading economic institutes on
Thursday urged the European Central Bank to wait and weigh the
effects of its bond-buying programme before taking more
expansionary steps.
They added that the majority of institutes believe the ECB
should take more measures to stimulate the euro zone economy if
inflationary pressures remain weak.
"Should the price pressures and capacity utilization in the
euro zone fail to rise noticeably, most of the institutes
believe that an extension of the expansive monetary policy is
reasonable," they wrote.
The institutes, whose report is published twice a year and
feeds into the German government's own assessments of the
economy, also called on Germany to focus its fiscal policy on
investments that boost growth rather than increase spending that
fuels consumption, such as welfare handouts for refugees.
The institutes also raised their growth forecast for this
year to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent earlier this year and
lowered their 2017 GDP growth forecast to 1.4 percent from 1.5
percent.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Editing by
Madeline Chambers)