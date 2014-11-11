BERLIN Nov 11 Germany's HDE retail association expects sales over the crucial Christmas period to rise 1.2 percent this year from last year to about 85.5 billion euros, the group said on Tuesday.

It also slightly raised its sales forecast for the whole of 2014 to 459 billion euros, representing growth of 1.8 percent compared to its previous forecast of a 1.5 percent increase. (Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Victoria Bryan)