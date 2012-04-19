BERLIN, April 19 Germany's leading economic
institutes said on Thursday they see growth at 0.9 percent this
year rising to 2.0 in 2013, but warned that the unresolved euro
zone crisis remained the biggest risk to the Germany economy.
The eight institutes, whose forecasts form the basis for the
German government's own growth estimates, revised their forecast
for 2012 upwards slightly from 0.8 percent in October.
"The latest increases in risk premiums for Spanish and
Italian government bonds show that the debt and confidence
crisis continues to smoulder," the institutes said in their
twice-yearly report.
"The biggest downside risk to economic development in
Germany remains the debt and confidence crisis in Europe, which
essentially remains unresolved."
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Edited by Stephen Brown)