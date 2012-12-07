BERLIN Dec 7 The German government is convinced that the euro zone's largest economy will continue growing despite a cut in the Bundesbank's growth outlook that now points to only marginal growth in 2013, a government spokesman said on Friday.

"We have no doubt that we are still growing," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters. "There are many indicators and they don't all point to a recession. The government is cautiously optimistic that we'll keep growing."