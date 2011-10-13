BERLIN Oct 13 The biggest risk to the German economy is a worsening of the European debt crisis which could lead to tighter credit conditions, Germany's leading economic institutes said on Thursday.

The eight institutes cut their forecast for growth in Europe's largest economy to 0.8 percent next year from a forecast made in April of 2.0 percent.

"The debt crisis in Europe is threatening to become a banking crisis which is increasingly weighing on the German economy too," the institutes said in their twice-yearly report.

"The strongly increased uncertainty will dampen domestic demand and foreign trade will probably no longer contribute to the expansion due to the difficult situation of important trade partners." (Reporting By Madeline Chambers and Sarah Marsh)