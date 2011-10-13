BERLIN Oct 13 The biggest risk to the German
economy is a worsening of the European debt crisis which could
lead to tighter credit conditions, Germany's leading economic
institutes said on Thursday.
The eight institutes cut their forecast for growth in
Europe's largest economy to 0.8 percent next year from a
forecast made in April of 2.0 percent.
"The debt crisis in Europe is threatening to become a
banking crisis which is increasingly weighing on the German
economy too," the institutes said in their twice-yearly report.
"The strongly increased uncertainty will dampen domestic
demand and foreign trade will probably no longer contribute to
the expansion due to the difficult situation of important trade
partners."
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers and Sarah Marsh)