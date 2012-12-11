BERLIN Dec 11 The German economy is likely to lose momentum in the fourth quarter of the year due to weakening investment, industrial output and exports, but leading indicators point to a recovery over the course of 2013, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The difficult international, and above all European, landscape has acted as a brake on the German economy over the course of the year and further weakness is to be expected in the last quarter," the ministry said in a statement.

"An improvement in the sentiment indicators could be a sign that the weak phase will be gradually overcome after the winter quarters," the ministry added. (Writing by Noah Barkin)