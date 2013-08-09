BERLIN Aug 9 Germany, Europe's largest economy, likely grew noticeably between April and June thanks above all to private consumption and investment in construction, the Economy Ministry said in its monthly report on Friday.

"Private consumption remains an important pillar of the economy and like in the first quarter, it likely made a strong contribution to growth in the second quarter," the ministry said.

Germany, which only narrowly avoided a recession in early 2013 after shrinking late last year, is due to release preliminary data on gross domestic product (GDP) on Aug. 14. Economists are forecasting between 0.6 and 1 percent growth on the quarter. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Sarah Marsh)