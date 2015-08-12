BERLIN Aug 12 The German economy probably
expanded in the second quarter as foreign trade provided impetus
while private consumption also helped, the economy ministry said
on Wednesday.
"The German economy is seeing a solid upswing in the
summer," the ministry said in its monthly report, adding that
the Greek debt crisis and volatility on the Chinese markets had
failed to hit the mood in Europe's largest economy.
It said that indicators pointed to investment activity being
"rather subdued" though.
German gross domestic product (GDP) data is due to be
published at 0800 local time (0600 GMT) on Friday.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)