BRIEF-S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-'
* S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-' following completion of debt restructuring; outlook is stable
BERLIN, Sept 10 Germany's economy is on a solid growth path and an expansion of 1.8 percent both this year and next is realistic, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.
Economic growth is bringing in higher tax receipts than expected, Gabriel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Turning to the influx of refugees pouring into Germany, Gabriel said this was, "probably the biggest national, European challenge since reunification" in 1990. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
